GREGG TOWNSHIP — Union County Bridge 1 located on Masser Road over White Deer Hole Creek in Gregg Township will be closed starting Monday, April 12 for a deck replacement and other improvements that will support modern traffic volumes and loads.
County officials advised motorists to follow the posted detour and to remain patient while the roadway infrastructure is upgraded. The existing 56-foot long steel open grate bridge was originally built in 1950 and will be replaced with a concrete deck and improved abutments placed behind the existing abutments.
The project is part of a larger multi-million dollar bridge capital improvement program sponsored by the Union County commissioners that will replace and rehabilitate eight county bridges over the next three years using a combination of federal, state and county funds that area restricted to bridge maintenance and replacement.
Call 570-524-3840 or email smclaughlin@unionco.org.
