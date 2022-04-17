UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Christine James, DO, and Sarah McLaughlin, DO, to the psychiatry team in Williamsport.
James received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her residency in psychiatry with Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, and a year of training in child and adolescent psychiatry with University of California San Diego. Most recently, James practiced as a telepsychiatrist.
McLaughlin received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her residency in psychiatry with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Most recently, McLaughlin served as an associate psychiatrist at Geisinger Gray’s Woods and Scenery Park, State College, and as an assistant professor of psychiatry at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton.
MUNCY — Peter Trevouledes, MD, FACS, has spent more than 20 years serving patients in Muncy and eastern Lycoming County. Effective Tues., April 5, Trevouledes starts a new chapter in his practice as a member of the UPMC General Surgery team.
Trevouledes is a board-certified general surgeon with the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, and completed his residency training in general surgery with St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York, N.Y.
Trevouledes specializes in abdominal surgeries including gallbladder and gastrointestinal cancer, appendectomies, and hernias as well as minor surgical procedures and screenings including endoscopies and colonoscopies.
WILLIAMSPORT — This year’s Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 winners come from a diverse range of backgrounds. Included on this year’s list is Kathryn Morton, MD, ENT, otolaryngologist, UPMC Williamsport.
Morton received her medical degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md., and completed her residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, N.Y. With her expertise, Morton treats sinuses, thyroid, and other endocrine disorders with minimally invasive outpatient procedures. She also has organized and led didactics on complex disorders of the head and neck to educate new advanced practice providers.
This year’s Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 recipients were nominated by colleagues and selected by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Candi Taylor, RN, BSN, CRRN, ONC, has been named director of Orthopaedics at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical.
In this role, Taylor is primarily responsible for all operational functions of the orthopaedic service line. This includes oversight of the clinical, financial, and administrative operations of the SUN Orthopaedics clinics, including satellite locations, and how those clinics interact with orthopaedic services connected to Evangelical Community Hospital.
She has more than three decades of experience and has been a member of the Evangelical staff since 2003. Prior to that, Taylor worked as a staff nurse with SUN Orthopaedic Group for 13 years, before the acquisition that made the practice part of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Most recently, she served as director of Nursing of the Acute Intensive Rehabilitation Unit, the Inpatient Center for Orthopaedics, and the Lift Team at the hospital, a position she’s held since 2005.
Taylor received her Registered Nurse diploma from Geisinger School of Nursing, Danville; her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Aspen University; and is currently pursuing her Master of Science degree in Nursing from Aspen University.
She is a Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN) since 2012 and an Orthopaedic Nurse Certified (ONC) since 2018.
