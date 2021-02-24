PITTSBURGH — Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) to a list of World’s Most Ethical Companies for the third year in a row.
UPMC is one of 135 organizations on the list for 2021, which spans 22 countries and 47 different industries. Ethisphere evaluated UPMC as an integrated health care delivery and finance system, and it is one of only two organizations recognized in that category.
To quantitatively assess performance in an objective manner, Ethisphere examined factors including how applicants are adapting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusion and social justice, environmental, social and governance factors, safety and equity.
“At UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, we strive to uphold the highest level of ethical standards as we provide patient and member-centered health care to the communities we serve,” said Diane Holder, executive vice president at UPMC and president and chief executive officer of UPMC Health Plan. “We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for a third consecutive time for our ethical foundation and commitment to integrity and leading by example while pursuing our mission-driven objectives.”
UPMC and UPMC Health Plan have consistently scored above the honoree average in the Compliance and Ethics Program section of the evaluation, which is the most heavily weighted category. Other categories include culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance and leadership, and reputation.
Visit www.ethisphere.com for a full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.