LEWISBURG — A Delaware County man has been charged with DUI, unsafe driving, careless driving, failure to signal and stop at a stop sign charges.
Troopers filed those charges against Shane D. Nelson, 29, of Garnet Valley, following a stop for a traffic violation.
Nelson was allegedly found to be driving with a blood alcohol level of .165%.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — DUI, unsafe driving, operating a vehicle without a license, and littering charges have been filed by police against a Milton man.
Troopers allege Neal E. Lilley, 27, was spotted driving through a grassy area at a community park on Fort Titzell Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Police allege Lilley had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he was driving under a suspended license for a previous DUI charge. The incident occurred Sept. 13.
Possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him with marijuana at a community park in Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers have charged Hunter S. Williamson, 24, with possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police say they encountered Williamson at a community park located along Fort Titzell Road Sept. 13.
Fraud
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police have filed fraud and theft by deception charges against a Lewisburg woman.
Troopers allege Sharon A. Davis, 43, stole a check book and cashed a check totaling $950.55 dollars from a woman she cleaned house for.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man has been charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and felony receiving stolen property.
State police allege Rodney B. Noll, 72, took $20,000 from a bank account of an older relative assigned to his care. He is also accused of not paying a $32,000 bill from Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Retail theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Retail Theft charges have been filed against a West Milton man.
State police charged Jeffery S. Deitrick, 56, with two incidents on Sept.22 and Sept. 27 at Giant, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police allege Deitrick stole $192.97 worth of alcohol and food items from Giant without paying for them.
Watsontown Police Department Possession
WATSONTOWN — Police reported charging Rebecca L. Maurer, 41, of Pilesgrove, N.J., with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed after Maurer was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple narcotics and paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
State Police at Milton Accidental death
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an accidental death which occurred at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 inside of the former Day’s Inn Hotel, 34 Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said George W. Sholley, 47, of Berwick, was found dead. The death is not considered to be suspicious. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Robert Teasdall, 65, of Winston Salem, N.C., was charged with driving under the influence after troopers reported seeing a 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser he was driving strike a curb.
He was stopped for the violation at 7:19 p.m. Oct. 7 at Sheraton Road and Roup Lane, Valley Township, Montour County.
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Danville woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 6:41 a.m. Oct. 7 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Torrie Loner was injured after the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze she was driving rear ended a 2000 Freightliner driven by Robinson Fajardo, 37, of New Jersey.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 3:08 p.m. Oct. 6 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by John Zellers, 42, of Mifflinburg, pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Noel Blevins, 53, of Mifflinburg.
Blevins received a suspected minor injury in the crash.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Melissa Verrico, 43, of Muncy, reported being scammed out of $550 after purchasing an item over Facebook messenger, which she never received.
The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 4 at 444 Showers Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Dmitriy Y. Shek, 32, Kazakhstan to Kimberly R. Bergenstock, 27, New Columbia
• Jeremy A. Martin, 21, Lewisburg to Emily Burkholder-Reiff, 20, Lewisburg
• Bradley S. Jenkins, 34, Mifflinburg to Brittany M. Miller, 37, Lewisburg
• Morgan E. Reynolds, 22, Allenwood to Alexandria G. Russell, 21, Allenwood
• Mason A. Fisher, 21, New Columbia to Kylee R. Hill, 21, New Columbia
• Kevin B. Craig, 61, Milton to Keslee Jo Derr, 51, Milton
Divorces
• Brooke L. Renner and Cory J. Renner married 6 years
Deed transfers
• David A Romanyshyn, David E. McCracken to David E. McCracken property East Buffalo Township, $1
• Allen C. Moyer Estate Cindy L. Moyer Administrator to Dusty L. Shrawder property in Lewis Township, $1
• Judy A. Snyder to Judy A Snyder Revocable Grantor Trust, Alicia Gallo Trustee, Katie Snyder Trustee, Jacob Snyder Trustee property in White Deer Township, $1
• Thomas E. Lanks, Priscilla D. Lanks to Mary Monopoli property in Kelly Township, $1
• Michelle A. Feaster MichelleA. Meiser, Joseph C. Meiser, Lois A. Meiser to John A. Martin Property in Hartley Township, $1
• William R. Meek, Therese A. Meek to Senthil Prabhu Angamuthu property in Kelly Township, $417,000
• Nancy L. Wagner, Sean Sauers to Matthew S. Morseman, Christina D. Morseman property in Lewis Township, $1
• David R. Kalodner Jr., Lisa A. Klodner to Bradley J. Fleming, Jessica K. Fleming property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Irvin W. Martin, Esther Martin to Led Real Property LLC property in Lewis Township, $1
• Donald A. Russell, Russell Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Daphne L. Branton Trustee, June M. Fanning trustee, Jill L. Russell Trustee, Jacque A. Stahl Trustee, Dora M. Burke Trustee, Donald A. Russell Jr. Trustee to Duane L. Kling, Cathleen A. Kling property in White Deer Township, $1
• Darlene S. Holtzapple, James S. Holtzapple to Pennsylvania American Water Company, right-of-way in Buffalo Township, $1
• Mike Ebersole, M&D Ebersole Enterprises LLC to Pennsylvania American Water Company right -of-way in Buffalo Township, $1
• Stacy K. Anderson, George P. Yocca, Alicia R. Yocca, Joseph F. Yocca, Alfred T, Yocca II, Gail L. Yocca, Stacy K. Anderson to Harold M. Yocca, Julianne H. Belanger property in White Deer Township, $1
• Gary E. Loss, Joyce D. Loss to JVC Realty LLC property in Hartley Township, $1
• Union County to Lynette J. Fisher Trustee, Kristin R. McVicar Trustee, Esther P. Herman Irrevocable Real Estate Trust property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Jeremiah L. Nunemaker, Jessica L. Nunemaker to Gary L. Koppenhaver, Annette Sue Turner-Koppenhaver property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• James A. Weaver, Joy E. Weaver to Fayette Real Estate Holding LLC property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Lonnie C. Hill, Linda S. Hill to Aspect 1 LLC property in Lewisburg Borough,$1
• Michael J. Andreatta, Michael J. Andretta Jr., Lori A. Andretta to Diversified Management Solutions LLC property in Lewisburg Borough, $60,000
• Joseph S. Pugliese, Suzanne D. Pugliese to Robert E. Fortuna, Terri H. Fortuna property in East Buffalo Township, $1
