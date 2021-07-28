LEWISBURG — A celebration of the renovation and reopening of the Public Library for Union County will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The event will feature kid-friendly activities offered by community organizations, music, food trucks and more.
S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts or Math) activities will be offered outdoors by community partners to reflect the kinds of services, programs and resources the library provides. Participating organizations include: Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Geisinger, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Lewisburg Arts Council.
Singer and guitarist Woody Wolfe will perform children’s music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classic rock music will be presented by Folk Justice Band from 1:30 and 4 p.m.
For more information on the event, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org/ReDiscover.
