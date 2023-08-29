LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced the re-certification of its cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems — such as heart attacks, and coronary artery bypass graft surgery — and pulmonary problems — including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] and respiratory symptoms — recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.