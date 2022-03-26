LEWISBURG — A local radio personality recently returned from Romania, where he met with individuals working on the front lines to assist Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing from their homes as war rages.
Don Casteline, who works part-time for WGRC radio, serves as the executive director for Keys Connections. The organization supports a Bible university in Moldova, about two hours from that country's border with Ukraine.
"We are working to train church planters, pastors, missionaries, social workers," he said, of the university. "We have been growing that school. We raise scholarships to fund (individuals) to attend. Many of them come from Central Asia."
Around 175 students attend classes at the school. While it is not operated by Keys Connections, Casteline said his organization is the school's "primary fiscal partner."
He has visited the university in Moldova about 10 times. Casteline and his wife, Lora, planned to return to Moldova the week of March 14.
"We had intentions to travel together and teach," Casteline explained. "Tickets were purchase, plans were made."
However, he said Moldova has been dramatically impacted by the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Due to the country's proximity to Ukraine, all air travel to Moldova has been canceled.
In spite of the obstacles, Casteline moved forward with plans to visit the region. He booked a flight into Bucharest, Romania, where he held an emergency meeting with leaders from the university.
Representatives from the university drove about eight hours to Bucharest, to meet with Casteline.
"All of these individuals not only teach at the school, they serve in their churches," he said. "Many are hosting refugees in their homes."
Casteline was able to provide the leaders with resources, from his organization, to help care for refugees.
"A big part of (the trip) was to encourage and communicate (with the leaders)," he said.
According to Casteline, an "incredibly high number" of Ukrainian refugees pass through Moldova.
University leaders often receive emergency phone calls to pick refugees up at the border. From there, they transport them to the school, where a temporary shelter has been set up.
"These (refugees) will get a chance to sleep for a few nights, get fed," Casteline explained. "Often times, the refugees move on to the next country.
"Our facility, they are partners over there (in helping refugees)," he continued. "They're just incredibly busy. They know the importance of serving people. That's the priority."
Classes are still being conducted at the school. However, it was rapidly transformed to also host refugees.
"It was a very quick process," Casteline said. "Suddenly, you have hundreds of people either being housed by our school or an affiliated church."
Students are taking an active role in helping with the refugees.
"Our students have been participating in trips to the border to pick families up," Casteline said. "It's a good opportunity to see ministry in action. How do you handle a crisis?"
He explained that many church groups have stations set up on the Moldova side of the Ukrainian border.
"People come across and are met with hot tea, hot coffee, food," Casteline said.
Those who end up taking refuge through the university are given a message of hope.
"The gospel is being shared," Casteline said. "There's some groups distributing Bibles... People are hurting. They want to talk and share. People in Moldova have an understanding and remembrance of what it was like in Soviet times."
Some of the refugees are already "followers of Jesus," Casteline said.
"Many are not," he added. "They are hearing a message of hope. The assurance is in the gospel."
While in Romania, Casteline met with representatives from a group of eight churches there which have partnered together to serve refugees.
"They are coordinating transportation, meals," he said.
One missionary assisting with the effort is currently hosting a family of 10 Ukrainians in his home.
"They were in shock when they got there, after a while they started to settle in, realize their situation," Casteline said, of the refugees. "This family... kept apologizing, they had to stay in his home. He said 'that's OK.'"
According to Casteline, there are many similarities between Moldova and Ukraine.
"Moldova has both Russian and Romanian speakers," he said. "It is very connected to Ukraine in a lot of ways, the economy, the culture... That's one of the reasons they've been so welcoming to Ukrainian refugees."
Like Ukraine, Casteline said Moldova is not a NATO member country.
"There is a lot of concern this conflict could spread into Moldova," he said. "Moldova does not have an extensive military. It's in a vulnerable position... We are praying and hoping that everything is able to continue as it's been."
Casteline said Keys Connections will continue to share the needs of people in the region.
"There's a tremendous amount of immediate need that people are aware of," he said. "The ongoing need is going to be huge as well. That's something our organization is doing as well, trying to prepare to handle long-term needs.
"It will be a crisis that morphs into other phases."
Casteline noted that Moldova is a poor country, and the influx of refugees — along with the conflict in the region — will place a strain on its economy.
"One of the things (our ministry partners) are sharing is you are seeing the worst of humanity, but you are seeing the best of humanity," he said. "People are serving one another. When you see the worst of the worst, you also see the best of the best, of how people are treating each other."
For more information on Keys Connections, and on how to support Ukrainian refugees, visit keysconnections.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.