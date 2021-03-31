LEWISBURG — SUMMIT Early Learning is accepting enrollment applications for preschool programs and in-home educational programs.
Pre-K Counts and Head Start preschool classes give children the tools, skills and confidence to move on to kindergarten, and offer four to six hours of instruction and play.
The classes offered to 3 and 4 year olds are free to eligible families.
Through the Early Head Start and Healthy Families programs, staff work with parents and children in their homes to be sure children are meeting developmental milestones. All of this is done in a fun and caring way. These programs, for pregnant moms and families with children birth through age 3 are also free for eligible families.
For more information about enrolling in one of SUMMIT’s programs, contact enrollment@summitel.org or visit summitearlylearning.org.
