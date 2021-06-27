TURBOTVILLE — Concrete continues to be poured on the grounds of the Warrior Run middle school/high school complex, where construction of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school building is well underway.
According to an update on the project provided by Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, the daily pouring of concrete has been taking place over the past week throughout the site.
“Concrete was poured at the location of the elevator, near the nurse’s suite, and the exterior footings,” Hack wrote in the update.
In addition, concrete was poured Friday in the area of the school’s kitchen, and along the gym’s exterior wall.
During the week of June 14, concrete was poured in the area where the new school’s library will be located.
“Site contractors will be working on the sanitary sewer line and connecting the forebay to the centralized stormwater retention basin,” Hack wrote. “Electrical contractors continue to work on the underground utilities, and began laying conduit for the fiber line from the middle school/high school complex.”
In addition to the construction of the new elementary school, the $28.7 million project includes renovations to the facility’s athletic stadium.
The school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The school board on Tuesday, June 8, approved Breslin Architects to create construction documents for a proposed field house at the stadium.
The drawings are expected to be presented to contractors in July to provide a cost estimate on the project. Based on the costs, the board will decide if it will be moving forward with construction of a field house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.