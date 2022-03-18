Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to have been able to attend a number of big-league motorsports events.
My list of events attended includes the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, a NASCAR season finale in Homestead, and numerous other NASCAR races. Outside of stock car events, I’ve attended Indy 500 qualifying, IndyCar races contested at various tracks, the 24 Hours of Daytona and even a Formula E race. But I still have a bucket list of automobile races I hope to one day attend.
My bucket list of events includes the Chili Bowl midget nationals, the Snowball Derby, an IndyCar race at Texas, a NASCAR race at Martinsville and a Formula 1 race. This weekend, an event is being contested which is high on my bucket list, the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Contested since 1950 on an airfield used during World War II, the 12 Hours of Sebring is arguably this country’s most prestigious endurance race. The list of drivers to have won the 12-hour event includes some of the world’s most famous racers, including past Formula 1 champions, Indy 500 winners and sports car racing superstars.
The win list includes: Stirling Moss, Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney, Mario Andretti, Hurley Haywood, Al Holbert, AJ Foyt, Bobby Rahal, Arie Luyendyk, Tom Kristensen, Allan McNish, Scott Pruett, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Sebastien Bourdais.
While the race is sometimes a “runaway,” dominated by one team, there have been thrilling races over the years. Just one year ago, a team led by Bourdais overcame numerous problems to charge into the lead in the closing minutes.
In 2020, I had the opportunity to interview Andretti about his career as a stock car driver. As part of that interview, the former Formula 1 champion, and Indy and Daytona 500 winner, reflected on the weekend in 1967 in which he teamed with Bruce McLaren to win at Sebring. The victory came just one month after Andretti’s win at Daytona.
Andretti and McLaren drove a Ford to victory in the 12-hour race. One day later, Andretti exemplified what a diverse driver he was, by stepping behind the wheel of a stock car.
“Sebring was on Saturday, the Atlanta 500 was on Sunday,” Andretti recalled. “AJ Foyt and I were in both.”
Andretti challenged for victory late in the Atlanta NASCAR race.
“I was running competitive at Atlanta,” Andretti reflected. “I was running third with five laps to go. A right-front tire blew.”
Ironically, NASCAR’s top three series will be racing this weekend at Atlanta. While no drivers will be traveling from Sebring to Atlanta to race, the event in Georgia should be an interesting one.
The Atlanta Motor Speedway has been reconfigured. The track has been repaved, with the banking increased from 24 to 28 degrees.
With NASCAR’s top series featuring all new cars this year, the combination of new machines racing on a newly configured track could pave the way for a surprise winner. This could be the weekend that the upstart Trackhouse Racing team — which has shown flashes of brilliance this year — scores its first victory. Should either of the team’s drivers — watermelon farmer Ross Chastian or Mexican Daniel Suarez — emerge victorious, it would be a popular moment in the sport’s history.
Both Chastain and Suarez are unique personalities with large fan followings. However, neither has visited victory lane despite numerous starts in the Cup series.
Also of note this weekend, the IndyCar series races at one of its most treacherous tracks — the Texas Motor Speedway. The event will mark the series oval debut for Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson — who has struggled to be competitive since retiring from NASCAR competition and joining the open wheel circuit last year — won at the track seven times in a stock car. I expect that success will not translate to the IndyCar and he will once again be a back marker.
New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin scored his first win in the IndyCar season opener in the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., and could be the driver to beat Sunday. He finished second at Texas as a rookie, last season.
