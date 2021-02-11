LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) has expanded its hours to include being open on Fridays.
Beginning Friday, Feb. 19, the museum will be open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
“We are taking things slowly,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM managing director. “We are still facing numerous financial challenges due to decreased revenues, which resulted in partial and full furloughs for staff. But we feel like this is a step in the right direction.”
The museum has reopened with exhibit modifications, reduced capacity, and timed tickets.
Tickets can be reserved online at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/prices-and-hours.
Following CDC guidelines and mandates from the state, LCM staff and visitors age 2 and over are required to wear masks.
“We know that children need play now more than ever," DeSmit said. "And families that are already visiting us on our current open days have expressed how much they appreciate the option for children to explore. People know and appreciate we are doing what we can to keep them safe and provide learning opportunities."
The museum will also be open special hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents’ Day.
For more information, contact the museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
