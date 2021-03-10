MIFFLINBURG — Educators in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines could soon be rolling up their sleeves.
Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) superintendent, said discussion arose after weekend talks with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). The CSIU stands to host vaccination sessions for local educators.
“We anticipate that many of our educators will begin to receive their vaccines by the end of this week and into the weekend,” Lichtel mentioned. “It is a very rapidly developing scenario and we are working to try and help with communications between the (CSIU) and our staff who may be signing up for appointments in the near future.”
Elsewhere, directors passed a resolution supporting charter school funding reform. Lichtel said it was rare that a political issue was before the board, but said the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) has been pushing for reform.
“There is no debating that we really feel slighted in the way charter school and cyber schools are funded,” Lichtel said. “We feel it is really unfair to our school district (and) to our taxpayers who are not given the whole story about how their taxes are impacted. I think banding together on a cause like this has its merits.”
Tom Caruso, MASD business administrator, added that the cyber and charter school tuition was deducted from the annual state education subsidy. It amounted to about 8%, but varied according to enrollment rates and other needs.
Caruso expected tuition and expenses to go up while enrollment stayed steady. Also, when a cyber school student moves to another area, the student can be hard to track and the district may be charged. The topic was also recently broached by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Directors accepted a $15,981 bid from Equity Roofing for replacement of the roof on the administration office building.
Citizen comment before the meeting included a plea for an anti-racism curriculum. It was suggested a shift could range from including people of color on bulletin boards to strategies needed after slurs were used by students.
Comments claimed teachers avoided discussing race out of fear of saying the wrong thing. It was suggested an Equity Club be established at the high school.
Later in the meeting, Litchel said staff Equity Team meetings were being held in district buildings. He acknowledged slow progress in addressing the issue.
Director Bob Mulrooney was absent from the Tuesday night meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.