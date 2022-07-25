LONG POND — As Chase Elliott was declared the winner of a controversial race Sunday at Pocono Raceway, more than 1,000 people were at work at a facility which has a multi-million-dollar impact on the Pennsylvania economy.

Speaking prior to the start of the weekend, raceway President Ben May said between 80,000 and 100,000 people were expected to visit the facility between Friday and Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.