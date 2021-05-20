DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) recently earned the First Call Resolution Improvement Award for 2020 from the Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group.
The award recognizes GHP for improving first call resolution by at least 5% over the previous year, a feat only 5% of contact centers nationwide accomplish.
“Healthcare should be easy and that starts with an excellent member experience,” said Kurt J. Wrobel, GHP president and executive vice president of insurance operations. “While this year brought many uncertainties, our members didn’t have to worry about their healthcare questions going unanswered.
"All they have to do was give us a call and we are here for them," he added. "That’s what family, friends and neighbors do for each other.”
SQM, a leading North American efficiency research firm, annually benchmarks more than 500 contact centers across all industries. Awards and benchmarks are based on customer responses about service experience, issue resolution and overall satisfaction.
GHP was also rated in the top 25% of all call centers in nine categories for customer satisfaction, including percentage of calls resolved, call center satisfaction, representative satisfaction, organization-wide satisfaction and net promoter score.
