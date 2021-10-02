MILTON — Walking the halls of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) headquarters in Milton, the possibility of encountering wildlife was one of the furthest things from Dr. Kevin Singer's mind.
After retiring as the organization's executive director in June, Singer spent the summer working in Montana, meeting individuals from around the world and having close encounters with wildlife.
Singer, who now lives in Lancaster County, spent the summer working as a clerk at Silver Gate Lodge in Montana. The lodge is located at the northeast corner of Yellowstone National Park.
He worked at the lodge from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. weekdays. There, he stocked shelves in a general store and checked in customers staying in rooms at the lodge or in cabins on the property.
"Almost every day, I would take a hike somewhere or go biking somewhere," Singer said. "I did more hiking than I've done my whole life.
"Sometimes, you were back in places you never knew you'd be in," he continued. "Sometimes, I came across animals... They were closer than you expected, be it bears, buffalo, bison, foxes. It still surprises you. That was something you didn't encounter every day at CSIU."
While he jokes that he was known as Dr. Singer when he left CSIU, he took on a different look over the summer. Singer noted the nearest barbershop was 90 minutes from where he was staying in Montana, and he didn't travel there.
"My hair started growing out," he said. "Almost every day someone would come up to me and say 'has anyone told you...'"
As soon as those lines were uttered, others working at the lodge started laughing.
"They knew what the next line would be," Singer said. "They said 'you look like Jerry Garcia.' I moved from being Dr. Singer to being a lookalike to Jerry Garcia."
While checking people into the lodge, Singer met individuals from all over the world, including places he's lived.
"I met people from Central Pennsylvania, Shamokin, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove," he said. "As you talk with people, you realize how small the world is."
In conversations with some of those he met, Singer realized they had mutual friends. The mother of one woman who visited the lodge worked at CSIU years prior.
Singer also encountered a teacher from Topeka, Kan., where he served as superintendent of schools prior to assuming the position with CSIU.
"I knew her principal, I knew some of the people that worked in her building," Singer said, of the teacher.
Although retired from the education field, he even had the opportunity to teach while in Montana.
"We had several college classes that came out and stayed with us," Singer said. "Some of them were biology classes, that were studying the wolves. One of the last ones that were there was a creative writing (class), for which Yellowstone was the setting.
"The professor asked me to come out and teach his class," Singer said. "That was a whole lot of fun. I shared some of the things I had been writing, and taught a lesson on creative writing."
He wrote a number of reflective pieces while in Montana, and also enjoyed taking photographs of the scenery. In addition, Singer started sketching images of sites on the lodge property.
The owner of the lodge, Henry Finkbeiner from Georgia, turned Singer's drawings into a children's coloring book given away at no cost to families staying there.
He noted that Finkbeiner is highly regarded in the community where the lodge is located.
"One woman in the community told me Henry saved the town," Singer said. "He came in, bought properties. He is reinvesting in them.
"We had a full house almost every night of the summer, completely booked up," he continued. "Between rooms and cabins, we had about 40 places to stay... Yellowstone was having its largest season ever, with almost 5-million guests. We were the closest lodge to the northeast gate."
Among the reflective pieces he wrote while in Montana, Singer penned "If the Walls Could Talk," about the building he stayed in while there.
"It had a really interesting history, some of which may have been larger than life," he said. "The building was 85 years old, it was the largest log structure in Montana, when it was built."
In addition to serving as a stopping point for moonshiners, Singer said legend has it Ernest Hemingway stayed in the building.
"It was a favorite spot of his, for years and years," Singer said. "There's a room dedicated to Hemingway at the facility. The Hemingway Society is going to hold their annual meeting there next year. It's pretty big in Hemingway lore.
"It also had this checkered past," he said, of the building. "Really, the only people that know for sure are the walls. The walls aren't talking, they're holding the secrets."
Singer stayed in the building with about 10 other lodge employees, many of whom were college age.
"I became the defacto lodge dad," he laughed. "They came to me if they would need medicine... They would talk to me about issues, things they were dealing with, directions in life or school."
Singer said none of his co-workers realized he held a doctoral degree until someone he knew was visiting and mentioned it.
He enjoyed getting to know the community surrounding the lodge.
Singer could, at times, be found playing his guitar on the lodge's porch with other musicians who stayed there at various points throughout the summer. On one occasion, he estimates 40 people stopped by to enjoy a performance.
"I got to know a lot of people by attending a small church there, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace," he noted.
Singer also enjoyed learning about the natural habitat of the area.
"The part of Yellowstone that we were closest to is called Lamar Valley," he said. "It's nickname is America's Serengeti."
He describes the area as being a long valley between two mountain ridges.
"That's probably the best place to look for animals," Singer said. "People will come from all over the world to watch animals."
Singer is unsure if he will return to work at the lodge next summer.
"They have invited me back," he said. "I haven't made a final decision on it... I can sure see it happening."
He has been invited by Finkbeiner to attend what he describes as a "planning meeting" in Georgia.
"They want to start up some new ventures (in Montana)," Singer said. "I'll go to the planning meeting and we'll talk about what the possibilities are... (Finkbeiner) is looking at starting a second property on the East Coast. Part of it might include discussions on that property."
