LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors declined to approve the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) budget for 2021, at least as its projections were submitted.
After extensive discussion and several failed motions Monday night, Supervisor Char Gray and Matt Schumacher, supervisor chair, voted in favor of a motion to not approve the budget as received. Supervisor Jim Knight voted against the motion to not approve.
EBT and regional police partner Lewisburg Borough have had a long-standing disagreement about shared costs and service allocations. The intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which created the department has been central to the dispute, an observation which has been acknowledged by representatives of both sides.
EBT supervisors have maintained they would pay 50.77% percent of municipal contributions compared to 48% from the borough. The township’s amount is less than the 52% outlined under the IGA, an amount which township supervisors have said buys more in services than they need.
The issue has come up annually for several years and has been made up through use of fund balances. The difference, as noted in the meeting, was $29,942.
Schumacher observed the budget was a projection of expenses and revenue. Adjustments could be made as the costs of day-to-day operations totaled less than what was projected.
“We are not changing any patrol time or services based on the 520 hours per (police protection unit),” Schumacher replied to a question by Knight. “We’re not changing that number. Chief (Paul Yost) will just have to find that number somewhere else besides in the services.”
Knight, who voted against, said it would have made more sense to approve the budget and follow through with paying pay what the township had intended. He observed there would also be a change at the commission level in the new year. EBT and partner Lewisburg both have to approve the annual budget of the BVRPD.
Supervisors also agreed to send a letter to Lewisburg Borough requesting a time and date to meet to revise the IGA. The motion, approved without a dissenting vote, offered options to the borough if they decline to meet.
The options included offering the borough the opportunity of running the department with services offered to the township under contract. If the borough declined, EBT offered to run the department with the borough-offered services under contract.
