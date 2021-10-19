MILTON — Two men with a passion for serving the Milton community each hope to prevail in a race for mayor in the Nov. 2 election.
Democrat Tom Aber and Republican Joe Moralez are both on the ballot in the race for Milton mayor. The winner will replace Mark Shearer, who was appointed to the post in June following the passing of longtime Mayor Ed Nelson.
Both Aber and Moralez have experience serving the Milton community.
Aber, 77, is a retired Milton Area School District administrator. He was born in Erie, and raised in Milton by the late Rev. Philip and Priscilla Jones.
A 2019 candidate for Northumberland County commissioner, Aber previously served as Milton tax assessor.
He has been involved with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) for 49 years, and is a retired basketball and softball umpire. Currently, he serves as District 4 softball rules interpreter and umpire-in-chief for District 4 USA Softball.
Moralez, 29, was born and raised in the Susquehanna Valley. He is a graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School.
Six years ago, Moralez said he helped to establish a local staffing company and has been involved in the Milton business community since.
Currently, Moralez serves on Milton Borough Council, as president of the Milton Public Library board, on the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) board and as a committee member with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
“From a young age, I knew that I wanted to help improve my community, to make sure all people have the same access to opportunity,” Moralez said. “I resent the way some people try to rig the game, and I want all citizens of Milton to feel they have the same opportunity.”
“Being an elected official is an act of service to the public,” Aber said. “I am deeply committed to this borough and hope to influence the community’s direction.”
He said elected officials must work together and have a vision for Milton’s future.
“The role of the mayor is one of the most recognized in the community,” Aber said. “It’s the face of the borough and the mayor is also the chief PR person. It is a position that residents and businesses gravitate to when they need help.”
Moralez believes there are “flaws in the system of red tape and bureaucracy,” which stifle creativity and entrepreneurship.
“I believe that if we level the playing field, more people will be encouraged to start a business and help grow the community,” he said.
The mayor has oversight of the police department. Both Aber and Moralez expressed confidence in their abilities to lead the department.
“It is important that the relationship between the mayor and police department is respectful, strong and mutually supportive,” Aber said. “I believe a relationship like this was forged during the term of Mayor Edward Nelson and is still continuing.”
He said the department is as transparent as it can be.
“From what I have witnessed and heard, I believe that the current force is doing an excellent job,” Aber said. “My vision for the future of the police department is to make sure that the officers have the training and equipment, within budgetary constraints, necessary to perform their job. I plan to take an active role in overseeing the police department.”
Moralez said he wants to see the police department’s budget increased.
“For years, the elected officials of the borough have played a shell game with municipal funds to confuse the layman,” he said. “Where is the money going and how is it being spent? Where is it being pulled from? We need to know, and we need to keep everything above board. We have the best police force in the valley, and we need to support them. I support them.”
Both candidates addressed the challenges facing Milton, and how they would tackle them.
Moralez believes Milton is about to experience an “economic boom.”
“We need to be thoughtful about how we move forward,” he said. “I want to keep as much of the money here in town as we can, and ensure that local people are involved in the benefits as much as the out of towners.”
He said storefronts and businesses need to be maintained by those who have pride in the community.
“We have seen that some outside investors don’t have our best interest at heart,” Moralez said. “I want to see true investors from this community, and not these fly-by-night investors who never come to the borough.”
He also believe’s the community’s largest employers must be encouraged to both stay, and to create new jobs.
“The greatest areas of concern, I believe, are economic development as well as safety of our residents,” Aber said. “It has also been brought to my attention residents of the community who neglect their homes and lawns, as well as abandoned vehicles.
“If elected, I hope I would be able to provide some input to council on issues, when asked.”
Aber also plans to “tap into” current business owners and elected state and county officials to continue to promote economic development in the borough.
“Creating a vibrant community is not an easy task, but it is being done in Milton,” Aber said. “We are blessed with a beautiful library and soon-to-be (Milton Area High School) sports complex... Our community is prospering and will continue to prosper if we connect and make plans for what needs to be accomplished and engage our residents, small business owners and borough officials.”
Moralez said Milton’s residents are helping to make the community vibrant.
“We have the hardest working folks in the area, a talented group ready to take advantage of the opportunities coming our way,” he said. “We need to encourage job creators, and give them the tools they need to be successful. The people of Milton are ready to make this town great, again.”
Milton’s mayor receives a $3,100 yearly stipend, according to borough council President Jamie Walker. The mayor serves a four-year term.
