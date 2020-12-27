WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council’s gift to the community will light up the evening skies in Watsontown on New Year’s Eve.
A fireworks display is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, in the borough.
“Every year, around this time or right after the New Year, we sign a contract for the Fourth of July fireworks,” Borough Manager Jay Jarrett explained. “Of course, we did this last year.”
However, the borough was unable to hold the fireworks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When the borough called Bixler Pyrotechnics to cancel the display, it was informed that most of the approximate $8,000 cost of the display could be refunded. However, Jarrett said a $1,000 insurance policy included in the price could not be refunded.
The borough learned its insurance to cover the fireworks display is valid through May 31, 2021. Council opted to schedule the fireworks display to be held Dec. 31.
“New Years Eve seemed like a great time,” Jarrett said. “Ring out the bad, old year, bring in the new.”
He said anyone who ventures outdoors to watch the display should mask and practice proper social distancing.
Ideally, Jarrett added that anyone coming to Watsontown to watch the fireworks should stay in their vehicles to enjoy the display.
“You hope they stay in their cars,” he added. “Wear your mask, stay with your families... Obviously, you hope people social distance.”
The fireworks will be set off from a vacant lot along Route 405 just south of Watsontown, in the area of the walking track. Jarrett said that’s the same area where the July 4 fireworks are set off from.
“There will be no parking along (Route 405), just like on July 4,” he said. “They can’t be close to that field. We’re assuming, with the leaves off the trees, there’s plenty of places to view it (in Watsontown).”
The borough’s Department of Public Works on Tuesday removed snow from the area where the fireworks will be set off from.
If weather prohibits the fireworks from being set off on Friday, Jarrett said the display likely won’t be held another time.
“This is the borough’s gift to our residents, in a really rough year for everybody,” he said. “We hope everyone enjoys this.”
