MILTON — Jellystone Park at Milton will celebrate the 2021 camping season — and its new ownership — with a big event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invite campers out to our renovated park and see all the hard work completed by our team, including road repairs, upgrades to the water and electric, installation of all new amenities including an additional waterslide, jumping pad, human foosball, playground, movie theatre and gem mining,” Ricky Jenkins, president of The Jenkins Organization of Houston, Texas, said, in a press release.
The park spans more than 60 acres, and has 20 cabins and lodges, 160 recreational vehicle sites and 13 tent sites.
Today's celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, face painting, a magician, balloon art, disc jockey, as well as appearances Yogi, Cindy and Boo Boo Bear.
The Jenkins Organization purchased the Milton camping resort last year.
Tabatha Hollaway said she and her husband, Guy, moved to Milton in December to become the general managers of the park.
"We got in right after Christmas, just before the New Year, loving Pennsylvania," Hollaway said.
She has worked for The Jenkins Organization for 13 years. Most recently, the Hollaways worked at a camping resort in San Antonio, Texas.
"This is my first go round in Pennsylvania," Hollaway said. "It's beautiful. I love it. I love all the flowers and trees. I'm originally from Tennessee so I love the four seasons."
She expects the park to be bustling with activities throughout the season.
"Reservations are looking great," Hollaway said. "We are excited about all of the improvements to the park. I can't wait to see the park filled with kids everywhere."
As she spoke one week ago, Hollaway said she was expecting the arrival of new playground equipment, which was expected to be installed by today.
For this grand opening weekend, Hollaway said those who are stay ing at the resort were offered a deal.
"It was buy one, get one," she explained. "You book for Friday night, you get Saturday for free. We've got a lot of people that want to come to the grand opening.
"The pool is supposed to be open, weather permitting," she continued. "We are going to make that happen one way or another. They are out there re-doing the whole pool, resurfacing, painting."
Each weekend throughout the summer will feature a different theme, Hollaway said.
"We've ramped up the activities schedule here to be more in line with what Jellystone wants it to be," she said. "Our activity schedules are just packed with things to do."
A prior press release issued by The Jenkins Organization noted that 75 camping resorts across the United States and Canada are designated as Jellystone Parks.
"We do have some people that this is their yearly destination," Hollaway said, while describing the Milton park. "A lot of them have already come in... They're super excited for the activities... They really have enjoyed the extra amenities that we have."
As additional guests arrive at the resort, Hollaway is anticipating seeing their reactions to the various improvements which have been made to the complex.
"We are here to help people make memories," she said. "That's what we're trying to do."
Celebrating its 32nd anniversary, The Jenkins Organization is a Houston-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in the recreational vehicle parks and self-storage industries. The firm currently has an ownership and management portfolio of over 60 properties, with a market value in excess of $500 million. It operates eight Great Escapes RV Resorts throughout Colorado, Missori, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Texas.
