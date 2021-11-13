BLOOMSBURG — The annual Artspace Christmas Show  opens Thursday, Nov. 18 and runs through Friday, Dec. 31, at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.

The sho features new works by artist members in painting, fiber art, pottery, drawing, photography, jewelry and glass.

An open house will be held  Saturday, Nov. 20.

The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

