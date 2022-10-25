District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Indecent Exposure
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State Police have charged a Mifflinburg man with indecent exposure following an incident Oct. 15.
Troopers allege Albert G. Wolbert, 59, exposed himself to a female victim while she jogged along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Buffalo Township, Union County.
Possession of controlled substance
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State Police have charged a Sunbury man with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said they were sent Oct. 8 to 330 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County, to serve a warrant on Gregory S. Flemming, 56.
He was allegedly found to be carrying two baggies and a candy container containing suspected methamphetamine.
Watsontown Police PFA violation
WATSONTOWN — Christopher Chmielewski, 43, of Watsontown, has been charged with a protection from abuse order violation.
Police said Chmielewski went to a home he was evicted from, due to a PFA order. The incident occurred Oct. 13 in the 600 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Chmielewski was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:23 p.m. Oct. 5 along Interstate 80, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2020 Peterbilt UNK driven by Todd Reece Sr., 55, of Caldedonia, Ohio, changed lanes and encountered a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia traveling at a slower rate of speed. Reece attempted to swerve his truck and struck the Freightliner, driven by Didor Khushdilov, 31, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Both drivers were uninjured. Troopers cited Reece with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2021 International Truck and Engine driven by Richard Fisher, 34, of Penns Creek, drifted onto the shoulder and struck an unoccupied 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.
The crash occurred at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 17 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Fisher was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
HARTLETON — A 51-year-old Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 20 along Main Street, Hartleton.
Troopers said a 1990 Gruman mail truck driven by Amy Evers attempted to make a u-turn and struck a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Alexandria Ranck, 28, of Millmont.
Evers, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was issued a warning for careless driving. Ranck was not injured.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Gurpreet Singh, 30, of Richmond Hill, N.Y., escaped injury when a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia he was driving traveled off of Interstate 80 onto a grassy slope, came back onto the roadway, lost control, spun and rolled.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 21 in Liberty Township, Montour County.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:10 p.m. Oct. 20 along Forest Hill Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers charged Harold Reber Jr., 49, of Mifflinburg, with driving on roadways laned for traffic after a 2015 Jeep Renegade he was driving went off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
Assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Randa Weikel, 43, of Milton, caused damaged to a desk and computer items during a disturbance which occurred at 10:38 a.m. Oct. 5 at Evangelical Urgent Care, Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 71-year-old Lewisburg man and a 44-year-old Lewisburg man were listed by troopers as victims in the incident. Damage to the items was estimated at $1,000.
Harassment
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both from Mifflinburg, were charged following a physical altercation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. Oct. 22 along Pinnacle Lane, Limestone Township, Union County.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — American Truck Plaza reported the theft of a water heater valued at $250 and chlorine tester valued at $700.
The incident was reported at 9:13 a.m. Oct. 12 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP – Tanya Milheim, 39, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 3 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Joseph l. Richard, 64, Millmont to Kathy M. Luce, 50, Middleburg
• Leah R. Bingaman, 34, Middleburg to Lukshan S. Jayasingle, 39, Middleburg
• Susan D. Jamison, 64, Lewisburg to Kevin T. Witt, 63, Harrisburg
• George C, Miller III, 76, Lewisburg to Julia J. Pepper, 71, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Gail A. Walter estate, Christine L. Lamey Executrix to Robby D. Showers, property in New Berlin, $1
• John N. Miller, Deborah G. Miller to John G. Miller Trustee, Joshua R. Miller Trustee, John N. and Deborah G. Miller Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Kathleen F. Fornataro to Vincent J. Basile, Helene Y. Basile, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Clyde M. Smith, Pamela K. Spangler, Beth Smith, Susan M. Leitzel, Brenda A. Hoover, Wayne Hoover to Lynn Y. Naugle, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• PNK P2 L.L.C. to Gregg Township Stormwater Management agreement
• Edward L. Kline, Marilyn L. Kline, Lisa A James Trustee, Kline Irrevocable residential and Income Trust to Marilyn L. Kline, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Lisa M. Bertoni, Katelynn Forbes, Katelyn M. Forbes, Nathaniel M. Forbes to David C. Bacon, Cathleen E. Bacon, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Karen L. Try, William R. Perkinson to Kory A. Derr, property in Mifflinburg, $100,000
• James G. Oberlin to Timothy P. Wagner, Kelly J. Bowersox, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Jaden R. Yoder to Ralph D. Zimmerman Jr., property in Limestone Township, $110,000
• Kenneth I. Reigel Trustee, Diane L. Keefer Trustee, Karl E. Reigel Trustee, randy L. Reigel Trustee, Kevin W. Reigel Trustee, Reigel Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust to Jeffery A. Byerly, Rhoda M. Byerly, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• John M. Horning, Martha O. Horning to Neil A. Zimmerman, Malinda S. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Alice G. Bickle to Steven J. Wagner, Cindy S. Wagner, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• William L. Callahan, Patricia L. Callahan to John Mark Horning, Martha O. Horning, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• L&L Land Development L.L.C., George L. Lloyd Jr. Memorial, Sara E. Kaskie to Ellen M. Roth, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Michael R. Desjardins, Sarah Desjardins to Joshua Leinbach, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Daniel M. Baumwoll Agent, Dorothy A. Baumwoll to WBTT Property L.L.C., property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Susan A. Crabb Executrix, Barbara A, Crabb Estate to Scott A. Crabb, property in Union Township, $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.