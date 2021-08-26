Replica railcar approved

MILTON — The president of the Milton Historical Society hopes a replica railcar will be in place, in the area of the Milton Police Department, by mid September.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved a maintenance agreement with the Milton Historical Society which will allow the society to have a replica railcar which stood for decades at the ACF Industries property to be placed in the area of the police department.
The railcar was refurbished earlier this year by John Gummo, of Beech Creek, at his own expense. He is donating it to the society.
The agreement calls for the society to maintain the site and provide liability insurance. Following the meeting, society President Tim Bittner said the society has agreed to have a canopy placed over the railcar within one year. Council must first approve the design of the canopy.
Bittner is hopeful the railcar will be in place by mid September. He will soon begin site preparation. He and Gummo must also coordinate the logistics of moving the railcar from Beech Creek to the borough.
In addition to the railcar, Gummo will also be donating a 4-by-10 foot restored baggage wagon to be displayed at the site.
Council approved a request by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer to offer employment to Greg Watson, a recently retired Pennsylvania State Police lieutenant, as a part-time investigator with the department.
Watson will be paid $25.31 per hour and work up to 12 hours per week.
Since the recent resignation of Cpl. Dan Embeck, Zettlemoyer said his department is lacking an officer with extensive investigative experience. Embeck is now working as the South Williamsport police chief.
Zettlemoyer explained the funding is available to hire Watson for the part-time hours as there was a difference in salary between new Officer Travis Stotelmyer and what Embeck was being paid.
According to Zettlemoyer, the department has made multiple efforts to enroll its newer officers in classes covering investigative techniques. However, all of those classes have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zettlemoyer noted that Watson has years of experience handling multiple high-level investigations with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Officer Scott Davis, also a retired state trooper, was introduced to council on Wednesday. He recently started working part-time for the Milton Police Department and is one of approximately 200 drug recognition experts in the state.
“We look at people that are under the influence of drugs,” Davis said, while explaining what a drug recognition expert is.
He said the experts must meet a number of criteria, including completing “five weeks of hard, intense training.”
At the end of the training, Davis said officers must score 100% on an in-depth test which is administered.
“It’s a very elite group of officers,” he said.
In 2019, he said there were approximately 49,000 arrests for driving under the influence in Pennsylvania. Of those, 67% of the individuals taken into custody were found to have drugs in their system.
Davis noted that identifying someone under the influence of drugs varies from alcohol as different drugs produce varying signs of impairment.
While working with the state, Davis said he started a training course which took officers onto the streets of Philadelphia as a way to identify signs of drug impairment.
In conjunction with the course, Davis started a program to provide clothing, food and blankets to those in need. He also provided resources for help with addiction for those who expressed an interest in receiving help.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department in August has logged 270 man hours responding to 26 calls for service. Those calls included a house fire on Filbert Street, and an incident in which a 13-year-old girl was rescued while becoming distressed while swimming in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near the Milton State Park.
Council President Jamie Walker praised the department for its efforts in saving the girl.
“It was so quick that (the department) got there and you were able to put the boat in the water,” Walker said. “That’s amazing that a girl gets to see her parent.”
Council members also praised the department on its efforts to quickly douse the Filbert Street fire, as well as a blaze which broke out in a vacant building at the ACF Industries property.
Council approved the resignation of Clerk Danna Moser, effective Sept. 9. Moser will continue with the borough in a part-time capacity until a replacement is trained. Council approved paying Moser $25 per hour, working up to 15 hours per week for a period of up to 90 days.
A land development plan for Baugher Elementary School, for changes to the parking area, was also approved.
Welcome to the discussion.
