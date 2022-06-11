WASHINGTONVILLE — Exactly 50 years to the day that Montour Preserve opened its gates for public recreation, the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) will celebrate the semi-centennial anniversary of the park that has grown to become a center of outdoor activity for the surrounding community.
First opened to the public on June 19, 1972, the Montour Preserve is a 650 acre outdoor recreation park with its centerpiece, Lake Chillisquaque, measuring 165 acres. There are more than seven miles of trails throughout the park and fishing and boating on the lake. In 2021 the preserve saw just under 100,000 visitors and is on track to top that number this year.
Bob Stoudt, MARC director, said the park began to take shape in the late 1960s, when the PPL Corporation acquired approximately 4000 acres of land in northern Montour and Columbia counties, with the intention of building power plants in the area. The first of these became the Montour Power Plant. The plant required a backup source of water to be used during combustion process, for which Lake Chillisqauque was completed in 1972.
"Right from the start in 1972, people approached PPL saying 'that's a lovely site you have there, that's a lovely body of water, might we use it for fishing and boating?'" said Stoudt. "To PPL's credit, from 1972 through roughly 2014, PPL built and expanded upon the Montour Preserve over the years."
The company gradually added features like the lake's boat ramp, fishing pier, outdoor pavilions, fossil pit, visitors center and auditorium. In 2014 PPL split, forming Talen Energy which took over ownership of the property by 2015, which MARC now leases from Talen and maintains its outdoor recreation features and visitors center.
Two years ago, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association took over a legal action Sierra Club filed against Talen, centered around a 155-acre fly ash basin on land it owns.
As part of the settlement agreement, Talen Energy will stop dumping ash and wastewater into the disposal basin and close, drain, and cap the waste pit; monitor and sample groundwater to ensure contaminants do not leak into nearby streams or contaminate drinking water; provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs; provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church; and stop burning coal at the power plant by Dec. 31, 2025.
Additionally, Talen Energy will is bound to transfer ownership of the Montour Preserve to another entity, and will contribute $1 million to the future owners of Montour Preserve to ensure its maintenance.
"It really has become, over that 50 year period, just a community treasure here in northern Montour County and for the surrounding counties," said Stoudt, of Montour Preserve. "It's our goal to celebrate that 50th anniversary... we've gotten significant response from people who are excited by the event."
Stoudt said he is expecting possibly up to 1,000 attendees at the event.
"We were tremendously busy throughout 2020 during the pandemic. Last year those numbers were almost as high, and we thought that this year the numbers might taper back off a little bit... to the contrary we are much busier this year than last year, and a lot of that is the special events like this," said Stoudt. "We're so busy this year, it's all we can do to keep up. It's a great problem to have, to be honest, we love seeing that many people out at the parks and trails."
The 50th anniversary celebration will take place on Sunday, June 19, and will begin with a historical presentation at 3 p.m. by Jon Beam, MARC assistant director, at the preserve's Environmental Education Center auditorium. Beam is a former employee for PPL who Stoudt described as an expert in the preserve's history and critical to helping MARC take over responsibilities from PPL at Montour Preserve.
“John is that bridge between PPL and our organization. He brings that institutional knowledge from PPL," Stoudt said. "John was key when we took over the Montour Preserve, the recreation features here at the site in 2015, we only we could do it because John was part of our team, John knew what needed to be done and he could point us in the right direction."
Beam's presentation will give a detailed account of the history of Montour Preserve over its half a century of operation, and share hundreds of historical photos from throughout the years. Afterwards, Beam will also lead a history walk around the visitor’s center area, where a children's scavenger will be held as well. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be offered for as long as supplies last, starting at 4 p.m. at the Heron Cove A Pavilion, with a concert by Van Wagner to be held there starting at 7 p.m.
Prior to the concert, there will also be a recognition ceremony for more than 20 former employees of PPL and contractors who helped build or maintain the Montour Preserve, with Beam serving as the keynote speaker. In case of rain, these events will be moved inside the preserve’s Environmental Education Center.
