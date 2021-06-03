MILTON — State Police at Milton reported three DUI arrests and two drug arrests were made during a DUI checkpoint staged from 11 p.m. May 30 through 3 a.m. May 31 along Routes 405 and 45 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Contact was made with 118 motorists, troopers reported. Additionally, five traffic citations were issued and five traffic warnings were issued.
