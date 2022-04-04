BLOOMSBURG — Seven students who participated in the recent Bloomsburg Children's Museum Science Fair are moving on to The state Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (JPAS) fair after finishing first in the Regional PJAS Fair.
The museum had 35 students from eight schools competing at the local science fair held at the Bloomsburg Fire Company. From that, 17 were sent to the regional fair at Susquehanna University.
Josiah Stouffer (Bloomsburg Christian School), Philip Polstra II (Bloomsburg Christian School) and Gwendolyn Greene (Bloomsburg Christian School) all won first awards. Kaitlyn Wendover (Benton Area High School), Brooke Woll (Danville High School), and Kathryn Polstra (Bloomsburg Christian School) finished with top scores in their overall section. Brooke Rhoads (Bloomsburg Christian School) finished first in her section and received a three-year award.
Students that finished second in the event include Chase Leatherman (Bloomsburg Christian School), Trevor Leatherman (Bloomsburg Christian School), Lorelai Hess (Benton Area Middle School), Wyatt Rhoads (Bloomsburg Christian School), Ashley Lucas (Benton Junior High School), Audrey Mood (Benton Junior High School), Micah Campbell (Bloomsburg Christian School) and Isabella Campbell (Bloomsburg Christian School). Piper Karcher (Benton Junior High School) and Madisyn Hess (Benton Junior High School) finished with a third place award.
Ronn Cort, the COO and president of SEKISUI KYDEX, a local manufacturer that invents and develops next-generation materials for global markets, sponsored the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum science fair, an event he said helps develop young minds for STEM careers.
The State PJAS Science Fair will be held Monday, May 16 at Penn State University.
