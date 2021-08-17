HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health reported 5,951 cases of COVID-19 over the last three days in the state.
Locally, cases rose by 28 in Lycoming County, 18 in Northumberland County, 11 in Union County, seven in Snyder County and three in Montour County. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Statewide, 1,115 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. Three-hundred one are in an ICU while 128 of those are ventilators.
In Lycoming County, 11 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in the ICU. Data showed 21 patients in Montour County are hospitalized with COVID-19, eight of whom are in the ICU and four on ventilators. Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Northumberland County, two of whom are in the ICU. Seven patients are hospitalized in Union County.
Confirmed cases since March 2020 by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,227 cases (300 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,865 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,439 cases (365 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,881 cases (86 deaths)
• Union County, 4,722 cases (90 deaths)
