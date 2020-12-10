ALLENWOOD — The death on Wednesday of a United States Penitentiary Allenwood inmate was attributed to COVID-19.
A Federal Bureau of Prisons news release issued Thursday said John Lewis, 70, of Texas, died after reporting weakness, cough and loss of appetite on Nov. 21. He had tested positive for COVID-19 two days before and had been in isolation since.
After reporting symptoms, Lewis was taken to "a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation." The release did not specify where he was taken or where he died.
Lewis, the release added, had long-term pre-existing medical conditions considered risk factors for developing a serious case of COVID-19.
Lewis was convicted in a Texas court of rape, murder with malice, robbery and other felonies. He had received a life sentence and had been at Allenwood since October 2015.
