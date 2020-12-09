WEST MILTON — Tonight is the night that an aspiring bladesmith gets national attention.
Brad Ditty, a life-long resident of West Milton, will appear on the latest installment of “Forged in Fire.” The program is scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday on the History Channel.
“Forged in Fire,” now in its eighth year, offers a $10,000 prize to each champion. It is a competition show which challenges contestants to produce knives, swords, bayonets and other bladed items.
Ditty said he had long-admired the ability of a blade maker to take an item like scrap steel and turn it into something useful.
“A couple of years ago, the show ‘Forged in Fire’ came out,” Ditty said. “My dad and I grew to love it and watched it together. After a couple of seasons, my dad said, ‘Why don’t we make you a forge and see how it goes.’”
They bought the bare minimum of equipment, including an anvil and other tools, and put it in a tent in the yard. Ditty’s dad built the gas-fired forge which heats up metal so it can be banged into shape then ground to where it needs to be.
Ditty has been crafting his own blades for about two years and may be competing against more experienced blade crafters on the program.
All the blades produced by contestants over about six hours of real time are judged by a panel and then tested.
“They’ll do ice block chops or they’ll do ammo can chops,” he said. “They’ll basically try to break your blade. So the stronger you build your blade the better.”
After elimination rounds, two survivors are presented with a challenge to create almost an exact replica of a weapon from history. Ditty said it could be from the medieval period or an item from more recent world wars.
“They send you home for four days to make the weapon,” Ditty said. “Then the final competitors go back and they test the same way as in round two and try to break it to see who has the strongest weapon.”
Ditty said the craft required some study.
“A lot of people think blade smithing is heating up a metal until it melts then pouring it into a mold,” Ditty observed. “That is not actually how it works. There are a thousand different types of metal and you have to understand how each metal works.”
Heat treating, Ditty said, was a critical step in strengthening a metal. By heating it to a specific temperature then cooling it rapidly, the “anatomical” structure of the metal can be shifted to make a better blade.
“I usually start with steel,” Ditty said. “The more you know about a metal, the better you can make a product. Generally, you don’t make it out of iron, because iron breaks off.”
Steel, an alloy, is made with various carbon levels and can be found in many products. But Ditty observed a leaf spring from a truck was among the most useful items around.
“That’s a metal that is flexible but also has some chromium in it,” Ditty added. “It is a completely different animal. But it’s actually one of my favorite things to use because it is very strong.”
Ditty usually starts with a design in mind, then takes hot metal and slowly bangs it into something approaching the desired shape. Grinding follows to make it into a finished product.
He concluded that appearing on the “Forged in Fire” was a dream come true.
“Starting out two years ago, my goal was to get on the show,” Ditty said. “I’ve been working my butt off to try to get there.”
Competing against metal crafters with 30 years of experience was exciting, Ditty added. But there was a real sense of camaraderie and mutual support among them, almost like a family.
