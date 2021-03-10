MILTON — Students in the Milton Area School District are set to return to the classroom five days per week.
During Tuesday’s school board committee session, held online via Zoom, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton said administrators are recommending in-person instruction resume five days per week, beginning March 24.
With the exception of over the holidays when virtual learning was expanded, Girton noted that for the majority of the school year students have been attending in-person classes four days per week. Virtual instruction has been held on Wednesdays to allow for the school buildings to go through a deep-cleaning process.
“What science has told us is that deep cleaning is not where we want to spend our time and money,” Girton said.
She said masking, social distancing and regular hand washing are more effective at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 than deep cleaning.
In addition, Girton told the board that the majority of the staff have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We have not had a teacher give (COVID-19) to a student or a student give it to another student,” she said.
Girton added that everyone within the district who has been diagnosed with the virus has contracted it through a source from outside of the district.
Board members Eric Moser and Dr. Leocadia Paliulis both spoke in favor of returning to five days per week of in-person instruction.
Prior to Girton’s presentation, Business Manager Derrek Fink read a letter from Joshua Wallace, whose daughter attends kindergarten in the district.
Wallace asked the district to consider returning to five days of in-person instruction per week as the transition between in-person and virtual learning days has been difficult for his daughter.
Board member Brett Hosterman asked if the board needed to approve the return to holding in-person instruction five days per week. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said that was not necessary as the board previously gave her approval to make decisions on the education model, based on the COVID-19 community transmission rate.
Keegan said parents will be notified of the resumption of full in-person instruction. Families who wish to do so may continue having their students educated through cyber school, real-time participation or a mix of real time and in-person education.
Fink presented the board with a proposal for trimming the district’s $2.5 million 2021-2022 deficit.
On Feb. 16, the board approved the proposed budget, which contained expenses of $37.5 million and revenue of $35.5 million. Taxes were proposed to be raised to the maximum 4.1% allowed by law to generate an additional $489,942 in revenue.
Without increasing taxes, Fink on Tuesday said the district will be be facing a $2.5 million deficit in the year ahead. However, he proposed cutting expenses by $597,806 and raising taxes by 50% of the maximum allowed in order to generate $244,971 in revenue. In addition, Fink said the district can use $1.6 million available in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERS) 2.0 money through the Federal CARES Act to close the deficit.
Of the proposed expense cuts, Fink said $383,108 in savings could be realized by eliminating three positions. Two of the positions — a super substitute and an online learning facilitator — were proposed new positions for the 2021-2022 school year.
The third position to be eliminated would be a first-grade teacher, due to a decreased number of students that will be moving into the grade for the new school year. It was indicated during the meeting that a teacher who will be resigning will not be replaced.
Other proposed cuts include: A reduction of conference, training and travel reimbursements, $13,400; removal of requested maintenance, building and offie supplies $52,850; removal of requested new security cameras, network switches, stadium equipment and a mower/trailer, $123,350; and reduced outside services for groundskeeping and some student services, $25,098.
Moser, chair of the Finance Committee, asked board members to consider Fink’s proposal for further discussion in April.
High school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz provided the board with an update on proposed year-end activities.
The high school musical, “The Addams Family,” is tentatively scheduled to be staged before limited in-person audiences May 7-8.
In addition, Rantz said the school is considering offering a drive-in movie instead of a prom. However, he said the high school on Tuesday learned of an independent effort by parents to organize a prom.
“We would have no role in that event,” Rantz explained. “Should that event be taking place, and it’s the will of the class for that to happen, we would step aside (and not offer the drive-in movie).”
Rantz said this year’s commencement ceremony is planned to be held in a drive-thru format, similar to the 2020 ceremony.
“We got nothing but positive comments about (commencement 2020),” Rantz said. “It was emotional, in a great way… We can recreate that this year.”
The board met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted more than three hours.
