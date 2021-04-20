LEWISBURG — Jury selection was continued Monday in the Union County Court of Common Pleas, rescheduling trials for two men facing separate felony charges.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock granted continuances for proceedings against Daevon K. Bodden, 20, of Lewisburg and Brady C. Hall, 38, of Milton. Jury selection for both would be scheduled to begin Monday, July 19, said D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney.
Johnson noted Andrea P. Pulizzi of Jersey Shore, the attorney for Bodden, was quarantining after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 and was thus unavailable for a time.
Bodden was accused of felony aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges arose after Bodden allegedly fired a weapon after being fired upon from a vehicle passing by a house where he was standing.
Bodden was reportedly injured in the exchange of gunfire reported on the evening of June 1 in the 1700-block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
Separate charges have been filed against four other men in connection with the incident. One of them, Justin R. Calzada, 25, of Northumberland, has entered a guilty plea to felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied structure and awaits sentencing.
Hall, represented by Public Defender Brian Ulmer, was apparently seen while in custody by enough of the jury pool on hand to warrant a continuance.
Felony accusations of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession, criminal use of a communications facility and related conspiracy charges were filed against Hall after the death of a Lewisburg man from a suspected overdose.
Cody Yearick, of Lewisburg, died May 29 after an overdose near his residence. A Union County Coroner’s report attributed the death to a “lethal fentanyl level in his system.” Yearick, according to police testimony at a preliminary hearing, allegedly made two drug purchases from Hall on the date of his death.
Kelly Rice, 26, of Milton, allegedly accompanied Yearick on trips for both purchases. Rice entered a guilty plea to felony criminal use of a communications facility in March.
Hudock noted at the time that acceptance of Rice’s plea would depend on cooperation in the state’s case against Hall.
