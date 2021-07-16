SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University choir has been selected to perform in February at the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Eastern Region Conference to be held in Boston.
The University Choir is the only collegiate ensemble from Pennsylvania and one of only four ensembles selected from the state. This biennial conference draws choral directors from 11 states across the Northeast.
“This is one of the highest honors a choir can attain and we will gladly carry the torch for Susquehanna to share our gifts with the ACDA choral community,” said Amy Voorhees, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Susquehanna. “Our student musicians overcame many challenges related to the pandemic in order for us to continue making music together. It is their commitment and willingness to work hard every day that has been critical to our success as an ensemble.”
Ensembles were selected through a blind audition process through ACDA for consideration and invitation to perform at the conference. They were judged on technique, musicality and repertoire, including the diversity of the composers or arrangers presented.
The choir also takes annual tours in Pennsylvania and throughout the eastern United States.
