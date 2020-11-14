SHAMOKIN DAM — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) told an online “breakfast meeting” Friday morning that state legislators still had to consider a spending plan for PennDOT for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Schlegel-Culver, a member of the House Transportation Committee, addressed the "Rise and Shine Transportation Briefing" of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. The meeting was in place of an in-person Legislative Breakfast and featured the chamber Transportation Committee.
The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on transportation has been signficant. Schelgel-Culver said it was evident at recent hearings with PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and mass transit authorities.
"PennDOT did testify at that time that the expected to lose about $800 million between now and June of 2021," she added. "The good news is that it doesn't look like it is going to be $800 million, it looks like it is going to be $500 million. The bad news is that (Thursday) they asked the Appropriations Committee to put in the fiscal code the ability for them to bond about $600 million to get through to basically paying their bills through the end of the fiscal year."
PennDOT will be out of money in early December, Schlegel-Culver added. But the topic will be discussed next week in the House as they still have to pass a spending bill cover the last seven-twelfths of the fiscal year. The 2020-21 budget was left incomplete in the summer.
Schelgel-Culver said transportation issues were critical to attracting and retaining business to the state. The committee concluded the state needed a comprehensive plan to make the state more competitive with a safer and more reliable road system.
"Unfortunately, COVID hit in the middle of this," Schlegel-Culver said. "A lot what we wanted to do was accelerate payments coming out of the transportation fund, a lot of it not feaseable anymore
Schlegel-Culver noted that a proposal regulating use of hand-held wireless devices while driving did not become law. However, a law allowing school vans to use revolving yellow flashing lights while loading or unloading passengers was passed. A bill imposing a fee on electric vehicles to make up for lost fuel tax revenue was also passed.
The meeting was sponsored by the North Shore Railroad.
Joe Kantz, North Shore Railroad business and development manager, told the meeting that legal proceedings were scheduled to hear more about the six-year battle over ownership of a number of its affiliated lines. Kantz noted a recent court deciison in favor of Carload Express of Oakmont affirmed the decision to seek justice.
COVID impacted the rail operator, Kantz added, but said the company was committed to customer service. Employees have also been able to maintain benefits and there have been no layoffs in the history of the North Shore.
PennDOT reported that liquid fuel tax revenue was down due to the effects of the pandemic. Some projects will need to be scaled back. They were fortunate to complete the rebuilding of Routes 11 and 147 in Northumberland.
Ted Deptula, Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project assistant construction manager, said the bridge over the Susquehanna was nearly complete. However, the 4,545-foot span would not be open until 2022.
Progress on southern section of the project included clearance to avoid a fly ash pit in the original alignment and continued right-of-way acquisition. Opening of the thruway by-pass from Winfield to Selinsgrove was projected for 2027.
