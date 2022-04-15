WATSONTOWN — The voices of excited children filled the air in front of Moore Good Hair Days salon on Thursday afternoon as business owners and members of the community prepared for the first of three ribbon cutting ceremonies to welcome new businesses to the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA).
Terah and Aleem Moore watched proudly as their daughter Kennedy, 10, wielded a pair of oversized scissors to cut through the green ribbon stretched in front of the newly opened Moore Good Hair Days as her brother Anthony, 6, feigned fear that she might accidentally cut him instead.
Moore Good Hair Days, at 203 Main St., opened March 11 of this year, and Terah Moore said she couldn’t be happier about owning her own salon.
Moore said she has been cutting hair for 15 years and that opening a place of her own was her biggest aspiration.
“It’s just a dream come true, it’s what I’ve always wanted,” she said. “It’s nice to work in your home town and you know everyone driving by.”
Robyn Bottorf, a friend of Moore’s present at the ceremony, said Moore is all about boosting her clients’ self esteem.
“Her passion is doing people’s hair and making people feel good about themselves,” said Bottorf.
Down the street, TK Tackle also celebrated with a ribbon cutting. The tackle shop at 223 Main St. began as a small homegrown operation out of owners Troy and Laura Kitner’s backyard six years ago. Troy Kitner said that what started out with a couple of homemade fishing lures has grown to become a full-scale wholesaler operation, outpacing even Amazon in orders for some products and producing around 20,000 trout spinners per year. He added that, while they personally sell to 60 to 70 tackle shops, the bulk supply orders they receive could put their products in over 1,300 stores.
After the business outgrew their backyard shed, the Kitners opened their new location on Feb. 12 of this year in partnership with CR Wilds owner Ross Rathmell, who shares part of the building. Kitner said that the store prides itself on stocking all in-house or locally made products, including his own custom spinners, handmade turkey calls turned on the lathe in the back of the shop and pieces from local taxidermists and woodworkers.
Kitner said the shop is likely to expand into the upstairs part of the building as they increase their stock. He said they are looking into offering a selection of archery equipment in the future.
The shop suffered a setback only weeks after it opened when a car crashed through the front of the building on Feb. 28, catapulting a cast iron stove across the room and showering the shop floor with glass and debris. Kitner said that while it caused the shop to close for a short time, he was just glad no one was seriously hurt.
Now with the damage repaired and a new wall in place, everyone was all smiles as Laura Kitner snipped the red ribbon stretching in front of the store with a pair of golden scissors.
To round out the trio of new businesses joining WABA, Rose Cottage Home & Gift hosted the final ribbon cutting of the day. Owned by Renee and Nevin Metzler, Rose Cottage specializes in home decor, faux and fresh floral arrangements, as well as a variety of gifts ranging from handicraft kits to jewelry.
Nevin Metzler said the couple, along with their three daughters, moved from Willis, Texas, last year, only a month before opening the shop in November. He said both he and Renee are originally from Allenwood and Limestoneville respectively and moved back to be closer to their roots.
Opening in November proved to be auspicious timing as Metzler said they saw a lot of business around the Christmas holiday. January and February saw a lull but now that the weather is warming he said there’s been an uptick in costumers after a chilly winter.
“This is just a start for now,” Metzler said. The couple is looking to expand with a tea room in the future and possibly host a co-op with the local homeschooling community.
Barb Diehl, president of WABA, said, “It’s showing that the town is bringing some businesses in, some small businesses into town, and just looking forward to everyone enjoying the downtown a little bit.”
She added, “We wish them all success.”
Also present at the events were Mayor Russell McClintock, Watsontown Borough Council Vice President Dan Folk and Councilman Ralph Young, along WABA Vice President Karen Bottdorf and other members of the association. Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, attended the the ribbon cutting for Moore Good Hair Days and Rose Cottage. Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, attended the ceremony for TK Tackle, which is also a member with that chamber.
