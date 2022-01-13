UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Extension will be hosting The Turf and Ornamentals Conference live webinars, a six-session update training that will focus on weed identification and control, insect and disease management, turf, woody ornamentals, pools, perennials care and pesticide safety.
It will offer information about the latest research and management for green industry professionals. The webinar format also offers an opportunity for participants to connect with Penn State Extension educators and Penn State faculty and ask questions. Participants can earn Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia Pesticide Certification credits. ISA Certified Arborist credits will also be offered for the qualifying live presentations.
The webinars will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22
Each webinar session will be recorded and available for one week to anyone who cannot attend the live presentation. Registration is required to obtain the link to both the live webinar and the recording.
For more information or to register, visit http://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-2022 or call 877-345-0691.
