ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Dylan Birdsong, of New Columbia, has been named to the school's fall dean's list.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
