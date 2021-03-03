Stoudt addresses potential implications of Montour Preserve announcement

WASHINGTONVILLE — The director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) believes Talen Energy may need to pump water from Lake Chillisquaque at the Montour Preserve “until 2050 or beyond.”
MARC Director Bob Stoudt late Wednesday released an in-depth document highlighting the potential implications of the Tuesday announcement by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association that it had reached an agreement with Talen Energy for the energy firm to donate the Montour Preserve and $1.2 million to conservation efforts.
As part of a press release issued Tuesday, it was noted that Talen announced on Nov. 10 it would switch from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel — likely natural gas — at the 1,500-megawatt Montour Power Plant in Washingtonville, and partner with Pattern Energy to build a 1,000-acre solar farm nearby.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky explained the agreement signed with Talen calls for the energy company to transfer ownership of the preserve to another entity within two years of 2025, when the plant no longer burns coal.
Without that agreement being in place, he said the future of the Montour Preserve would have been in question as Lake Chillisquaque was created in order to provide cooling water for the plant. When the plant no longer burns coal, he said the lake will no longer be needed by the company.
Stoudt on Tuesday explained MARC signed a lease with Talen Oct. 1, 2015, to maintain the recreational features of the preserve.
The lease was initially negotiated for a one-year term, renewable annually for up to 10 years.
“In 2019, we negotiated with Talen Energy to make it a three-year renewal term,” Stoudt said. “The agreement was renewed in 2019, through 2022.
“In the event that the site changes hands, the lease changes hands, at that point,” he continued. “We would hope to negotiate a new lease with the owners.”
In his Wednesday release, Stoudt said neither MARC or Montour County were involved in the negotiations between Talen and the riverkeeper association. He also stressed that all opinions presented in the release are solely his.
He expects MARC to be able to continue to raise the funds necessary to support its continued operations of the Montour Preserve in “the short to mid-term,” per its lease agreement with Talen.
If the Montour plant is converted to gas, Stoudt said the life expectancy of the plant will increase by 25 to 30 years. If that occurs, he said Talen will continue to need the water supply from Lake Chillisquaque.
“The donation of the Montour Preserve to a governmental or non-profit entity will not occur until up to two years after the Montour Steam Electric Facility no longer needs the water supply from Lake Chillisquaque,” Stoudt wrote. “In theory, this could occur as soon as 2023 (exceedingly unlikely) or perhaps not until 2050 or beyond. A more firm estimate by MARC is not possible at this time.”
He explained that water in Lake Chillisquaque is supplied from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Watsontown.
“It is delivered to Lake Chillisquaque through a pipeline as controlled by a control station located within the Montour Steam Electric Facility,” Stoudt wrote. “It is unknown whether the water levels in Lake Chillisquaque are naturally self-sustaining if not supplemented by external sources.”
He believes the pumping station facilities “will be lost to the Montour Preserve” when it is transferred to a new owner, unless a separate entity steps forward to maintain the facility.
“The self-sustaining level of water in Lake Chillisquaque is in question at this time,” Stoudt wrote.
He added that Talen intends to conduct a study on the matter.
Stoudt also stated he believes neither MARC or Montour County have the technical ability or financial resources needed to operate and maintain the Lake Chillisquaque dam.
He urged MARC and Montour County to immediately “seek the cooperation of” the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association Talen Energy, state senators and representatives, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection to discuss future management of the Montour Preserve, once it is transferred to another owner.
Stoudt added that a viable long-term solution would be for MARC to partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to operate the preserve.
He suggested Pennsylvania accept ownership of the preserve, and operation and maintenance of the dam, with MARC operating and maintaining the site’s recreational facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.