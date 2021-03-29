EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The first Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Cleanup Day for the year will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10 from trail heads in both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
The Union County Trail Authority (UCTA) will hand out bags and assign trail sections to volunteers. They will be asked to pick up what others have left behind, bag it and place the bags at the nearest intersection. Equipment should be returned by noon.
Visit the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Facebook page for more information. Saturday, April 17 was scheduled as a rain date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.