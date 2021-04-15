EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Questions which followed the shooting death of a Minnesota man by an officer who reportedly mistook a service weapon for an electronic immobilizing device were heard locally.
Janice Butler, instrumental in organizing an online forum on police issues last year, asked Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost about the local use of the device also known as a Taser. Butler and Yost were at the Wednesday evening online commission meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
Yost said BVRPD officers have been Taser-equipped since before the formation of the regional department in 2011. Butler asked if there were training measures which could prevent events from unfolding as they purportedly did on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Yost said officers are annually trained on Taser use.
“Along with application, we actually do two discharges per year,” Yost added. “They review the policy with regards to the use of force continuum with respect to (the) Taser and train accordingly.”
He noted officers were also required to report use of a Taser as they would for other uses of force.
Yost said officers often discuss law enforcement matters when they are in the news. The death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. would likely be such a discussion.
Yost said a Taser is considered less-lethal than deploying pepper or other sprays. A force containment scale regards striking a person with a baton or other device as potentially more lethal.
Yost added that use of a Taser often preempts use of more serious measures when a suspect is detained. He noted that a Taser had been used once in the last year and perhaps four times in the past five years.
In response to another question, Yost said the BVRPD arrangement as backup for Milton Police has had no impact on coverage in the department’s primary service area. Responses by Milton and Pennsylvania state police to the BVRPD area illustrated the mutually beneficial nature of such arrangements.
Butler also asked if most officers had been vaccinated for COVID-19. Yost replied officers have been given the opportunity to do so as first responders.
Commissioner Judy Wagner asked about three recently reported instances of disorderly gatherings.
Wagner, also Lewisburg mayor, noted Borough Council has not authorized issuance of social gathering permits as emergency management personnel believe it is not the right time. Permits for large gatherings where alcohol is served have not been issued since the start of the pandemic.
Yost said additional patrols will be assigned for the weekend as good weather is expected. He said the “late-night bar crowd” has been a source of calls of late.
The costs of cyber security was also discussed by the chief and commission members.
Yost advised that MePush, the department’s information system manager, recommended upgrading cyber security software. A higher level platform, which would upgrade itself as a threat approaches, was recommended at a rate of about $600 per month.
MePush advised that systems can be held for “ransom” if they are hacked and locked. Yost was told it typically cost $15,000 to unlock a system and there was often little choice other than paying it.
Commissioner Char Gray, of East Buffalo Township (EBT), balked at the projected cost of perhaps more than $7,000 annually. She asked if the price could be negotiated. Yost replied that he would ask MePush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.