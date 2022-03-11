District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
Allegations waived or held for court were scheduled for formal arraignment, Monday, April 25, in Union County Court.
• Heath D. Munson, 47, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. Summary counts of driving at a safe speed, disregard traffic lane and careless driving were also waived.
• Brian K. Gemberling, 58, of Mifflinburg, waived felony counts of failure to verify address or be photographed and failure to provide accurate registration information to court.
State Police At Selinsgrove Sexual assault
SELINSGROVE — Troopers are investigating a sexual assault, which was reported to have occurred between June 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020, in multiple jurisdictions.
Sexual assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a sexual assault, which was reported to have occurred in December 2020 in Penn Township, Snyder County.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges are pending against an unidentified 33-year-old Sunbury woman as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:32 a.m. March 2 at North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Suzuki for an expired inspection sticker and allegedly found the woman to be under the influence.
1-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:59 a.m. March 6 along Route 245, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by Allen Stamm, 19, of Millmont, struck rocks on the roadway, puncturing a tire. The car then lost control, struck an embankment and rolled.
Tractor crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Omaha, Texas, man escaped injury after a tractor he was driving struck a parked brush chipper.
Troopers said a 2020 International Harvester driven by Eric Alexander, 24, struck the chipper at 2:27 p.m. March 9 along Route 205, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Natural death
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the death of Joseph Phipps, 70, of Liverpool.
The death, listed by troopers as being from natural causes, occurred at 7:44 a.m. Feb. 1 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges are pending against Jacob Hawkins, 25, of Jersey Shore, as the result of a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:13 p.m. March 7 along Route 654, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford F-150XLT driven by Hawkins struck a ditch. Hawkins was not injured.
DUI crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Debra Moon, 58, of Jersey Shore, sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:24 a.m. March 7 along Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford F50XLT driven by Moon went off the roadway, striking a ditch, utility pole and large tree.
Moon sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, with troopers noting the crash as being related to driving under the influence.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:03 p.m. March 8 at Route 880 and Middle Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Joanne Haines, 75, of Jersey Shore, traveled through the intersection and struck a 2021 Buick Envision driven by Steven Snook, 69, of Jersey Shore.
Troopers said Haines sustained a suspected minor injury and was cited with driving on divided highways. Snook was not injured.
Union County Marriage license
• Cecily Renea Martens, 29, South Bank, British Columbia; Lyle Lester Sensenig, 26, Lewisburg
• Garrett Eugene Myers, 20, Millmont; Rachel Alana Kaler, 19, Millmont
Divorces granted
• Paul E. Bottiger, Dawn R. Bottiger, 14 years
• Jennifer J. Adamo, Dominick T. Adamo, 18 years
• Matthew J. Lada, Sarah C. Lada, 12 years
• Michelle Stahl, Barry Stahl, 23 years
