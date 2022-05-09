SELINSGROVE — As plans unfold for the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, those involved with the project are paying attention to an eagle’s nest.
John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, said he started looking after the nest and its raptor residents about two years ago. His daughter first pointed out a bald eagle in a tree as they drove from their home along Penns Creek to Sunbury.
Zaktansky then spotted the nest after numerous auto trips past the spot across the creek from an “S” curve along Mill Road. It is not far from the end of the northern portion of a runway used by aircraft at the Penn Valley Airport.
“For me, (I thought) these eagles are here and no one probably even realizes it,” Zaktansky surmised. “Who’s giving a voice to these eagles?”
The eagles were absent for a year, but came back in 2022 and built a nest.
Zaktansky recently observed increasing numbers of people stopping to gaze at the nest. He also speculated that eagles may not know there’s an airport nearby and that major highway construction will eventually begin a few-hundred-yards away.
Zaktansky was reassured that PennDOT took the potential impact on the nest seriously. He was given a list of steps the agency would take to ensure the integrity of the nest.
But Zaktansky sought further accountability measures. PennDOT agreed with his request that the list be made public.
Noah Bauer, project manager for the CSVT, said it’s common for projects to be slowed down or stopped due to encroachment on wild animal environments.
“It is common to have different animals we need to make accommodations for, such as threatened and endangered species,” Bauer said. “We have restrictions in the contract for tree cutting for the northern long-eared bat.”
Issues often pop up, Bauer said, and PennDOT has to accommodate as needed. He added they were doing just that in the case of the eagle’s nest and the CSVT.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends staying at least 660 feet away,” Bauer said. “That is a buffer they have come up with. As long as you are not doing work in there, the eagles are more protected and will stay with the nest.”
A moratorium on blasting between Jan. 1 and April 30 within one-half mile of the nest will be in place in the year ahead. It was coordinated through the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Bauer added that he knew of no plans to put up noise baffles or barriers, but noted construction noise ought to be limited when eaglets are in the nest. Restrictions may be eased as time goes by and results of a noise study are returned. He admitted that nesting near an airport runway may disturb eagles.
Bauer noted that a $115 million contract for southern section construction was awarded recently to the Trumbull Corp. It will be followed by second and third contracts, respectively, for structures and paving.
CSVT planning and construction, decades in the making, will likely have little impact this year. Bauer said the second and third contracts are in the engineering phase.
