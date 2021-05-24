HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that due to the most recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, beginning Tuesday, June 1, additional driver license centers will reopen.
The following locations will be among those to reopen Tuesday, June 1: Berwick Driver License Center, 10th and Mulberry Street, Berwick, will be open 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, with photo license center hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; Shamokin Driver License Center, 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin, will be open 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Fridays, with the license center to be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; Lewistown Driver License Center, 13217 Ferguson Valley Road, Yeagertown, will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with the photo license center to be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.
