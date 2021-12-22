MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Police officer who reportedly crashed a police vehicle during a pursuit last week spoke publicly Tuesday night to Borough Council.
Officer Riley Bremigen told council it was important for him to be “visible” after the incident and noted compliments he has received in his law enforcement career.
However, Bremigen said he sought to take ownership of his actions.
Bremigen explained his shift was scheduled for 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and started on Monday, Dec. 13. He said he was doing speed enforcement in the area of 10th Street which connects to Route 104.
Bremigen made as many as five traffic stops for speeding which resulted in warnings. He said a vehicle then went by going 89 mph in a 40 mph zone. He pursued the vehicle with lights and siren activated, but the vehicle did not stop. It aroused a suspicion that the motorist was driving while impaired.
“During my attempts to catch the vehicle I did not pass a single vehicle until right at the time of the crash,” Bremigen said. “I am sure you are versed with what happened there.”
Bremigen, who was not injured, reportedly hit a fence and rolled the police vehicle near the intersection of Red Ridge and Wildwood roads. He requested the same amount of discipline that a more experienced officer would receive.
“I hope you see that I am trainable, fixable and willing to listen,” he added. “After this experience, it has changed how I view the job of police work. I’m just glad nobody else got hurt.”
Retired State Police Trooper Kevin Patterson, now a licensed private investigator, spoke on Bremigen’s behalf. He said he could recall “countless” times in his career when officers crashed vehicles in pursuits and had not faced disciplinary action.
Though not specific, Patterson said he was puzzled as to what officially happened in the aftermath of the crash.
“I don’t see a violation there,” Patterson said. “I see an officer who gave chase to a vehicle he believed there was criminal activity afoot. The very second that the violator failed to yield and chose to lead this pursuit, he committed a felony.”
Patterson also criticized pursuit and other policies of Mifflinburg Police and wondered why they haven’t been changed. He noted the pursuit was a reasonable attempt to identify the allegedly speeding vehicle and was conducted late on a dry, clear night with no other vehicles present.
Mifflinburg Borough Council, which has the final say in police personnel matters, recessed into an executive session. A request for the results was not returned by press time.
