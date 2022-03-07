LEWISBURG — Citizens’ Electric Co. has been recognized as a Tree Line USA utility for the 20th consecutive year.
The Lewisburg-based electric provider was selected for the Tree Line USA designation in recognition of its commitment to proper urban forest management practices.
Tree Line USA, a partnership between the National Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, annually recognizes utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, the program promotes the delivery of safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.