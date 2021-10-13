SHARON — When the emergency room nurses of Sharon Regional Medical Center start their shift, they may start by making the rounds with patients already checked in.
Or, their shift might get off to a more fast-paced start. emergency room nurse Nicole Higgins said.
“If there’s an ambulance getting in the same time as me, then I’m starting immediately,” Higgins said.
For Higgins and fellow nurse Danielle DiCristofaro, both from Brookfield, being busy is simply part of working in the emergency room.
This week, starting Wednesday, is set aside to recognize emergency room nurses, including Higgins and DiCristofaro, everywhere. Nurses, including those working in the emergency room, are often front-line care providers in health care facilities from hospitals to doctor’s offices.
DiCristofaro studied nursing at Kent State University and has been a nurse for three years. Higgins studied nursing at Sharon Regional’s nursing program and has been a nurse for only about a year and a half, although she worked as a secretary and a technician in an emergency room setting prior to becoming a nurse.
Both said they were inspired to become nurses by family members who were in the nursing field, although the familiarity with the medical field and the education can never fully prepare someone for nursing until they’ve actually done it, Higgins said.
In an average 12-hour shift, nurses can see up to 100 patients, often in varying degrees of distress. Sometimes several patients arrive and end up in the intensive care unit, the most complete level of care Sharon Regional offers, while other nights are more routine, with patients treated and sent home DiCristofaro said.
“You have to give every person the same amount of care,” DiCristofaro said. “You’re never sitting down, you’re always moving or on your feet.”
When a patient arrives in the emergency room, some of the usual procedures include taking the patient’s vitals, asking multiple questions and reassuring the patient that things will be okay, Higgins said.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some additional procedures include determining whether a patient has COVID, what symptoms they’ve experienced and the severity of each case, DiCristofaro said.
In many cases, the patients who needed more serious medical attention turn out to be unvaccinated, DiCristofaro said.
“We’ve had a lot of people say, ‘I didn’t know I could get this sick from COVID,’” DiCristofaro said.
However, despite the complexity and urgency of working in an emergency room, Higgins said helping a patient through their problem can be very fulfilling, especially when the staff receives updates from their former patients after their stay at the hospital.
“We’ve had people stop by and thank us, or they’ll write letters letting us know how things went,” Higgins said.
