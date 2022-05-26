MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Buggy Day will return from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, surrounding the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg.
The day will feature tours, buggy rides, demonstrations, a petting zoo and alpacas. An antique car display, children’s activities at Herr Memorial Library, food, crafts and entertainment are also planned.
Scheduled items include:
• Cordier Auctions appraisal clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
• MusiCraft Roving Singers, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at various sites
• Heiss House tour, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Imagine Living in 1897
• Cemetery tour, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. starts at Elias Center, cemetery tour of buggymakers
• Hit and miss engine conversations, 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. at the Buggy Factory
• Mark Alexander performance, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on porch of Herr Memorial Library
• How to order a buggy, 12:20 p.m. at the Buggy Factory, stage reading
• K.J. Reimensnyder 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on porch of Herr Memorial Library
Demonstrations on Buggy Day include buggy striping, old tools, blacksmithing, and lacemaking. A Ford Model T Country Suburban Wagon will be on display as well as a Heiss Buggy and Gutelius sleigh, restored with Buggy Museum funding and grant made by the Christkindl committee.
Up to three items may be brought to the Cordier Auctions appraisal clinic. Cordier has waived the hourly consultation fee and all revenue is donated to the Buggy Museum.
The event will host food, beer and craft vendors, coordinated by Karen Teichman from C and K’s Unique Creations and Events. Vendors will be set up along Market Street from First Evangelical Lutheran Church parking lot and along Market Street between Fourth and Sixth as well as Fifth Street from Market to Green Street. The Gutelius House and Elias Church will both be open to the public all day.
Mifflinburg Hose Company will also host a chicken barbecue. Proceeds will support the safety of the Mifflinburg community. For more information, visit www.buggymuseum.org or Mifflinburg Buggy Museum on Facebook.
