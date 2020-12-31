HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s
permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide
COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The following products’ expiration dates will be extended:
• The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from
March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through Feb. 22.
• The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from
March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through Feb. 22.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo
identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended Aug. 31.
For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services
provided, as well as their hours of operation, and to access multiple resources online, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.