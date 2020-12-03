LEWISBURG — Another jump in confirmed active COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday among inmates at the Federal Corrections Institute Allenwood Medium.
The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported 102 active inmate COVID-19 cases at the Allenwood facility, up from 89 reported the previous day. Eight staff members were also confirmed active, up by two from the previous day.
Allenwood Low reported six active cases confirmed among staff, and one inmate, both figures up by one.
Confirmed cases among United States Penitentiary Lewisburg staff members increased to seven active cases. A single inmate was also confirmed as active after none were reported the previous day.
Mixed numbers were reported by operators of senior facilities in Union County.
Albright Care Services, an Asbury Communities affiliate, reported four RiverWoods skilled nursing facility residents had active cases of COVID-19, up from two reported the previous day.
One fewer RiverWoods skilled nursing facility resident reported potential exposure, as 35 had symptoms or a COVID-19 test pending. The figure included 32 in the skilled nursing facility, two in residential living and one in personal care.
Associates or staff quarantined after reporting potential exposure, symptoms or a pending test increased to 10 at the skilled nursing facility. Two associates from personal care were still quarantined after reporting potential exposure.
RiverWoods skilled nursing facility staff reported a single active case of COVID-19, down from two the previous day.
Diakon Senior Living Services figures were not updated from the previous day when three active cases among Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility residents were reported. Four staff cases were also reported and quarantining, two each from the skilled nursing facility and personal care sectors.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Guardian Healthcare reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 nor onset of symptoms at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
