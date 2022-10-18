Professor wins science fiction award

Dr. Phoebe Wagner and Dr. Christopher Kulp

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — Christopher Kulp, Ph.D., professor of physics at Lycoming College, recently won the Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Short Story by a New Author.

His science fiction story titled, “What Would You Pay for a Second Chance?,” will be published in an upcoming edition of Galaxy’s Edge magazine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.