LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg-area woman who wears many hats, also enjoys spending time in the barnyard, sharing her love of horses with students under her tutelage.
Born and raised in Willow Grove — a suburb of Philadelphia in Montgomery County — Andrea Tufo said the love of horses drew her family to Central Pennsylvania.
Tufo said her parents rented a farm near Willow Grove when she was growing up. The farm had a lot of out buildings. Her father — being the kind of person who saw the potential in a property — saw fit to allow a family friend to house their horses there.
"The owner of the horses let us ride and care for the animals," Tufo said. "We, as a family, learned to take care of them and fell in love with horses."
Tufo said her sister Anne Marie fell even more in love with riding horses, so their parents brought in a trainer to help Anne Marie learn the ropes.
Her father kept taking horses in to board at the farm until the farm housed 20, becoming a fully functional horse farm.
At around the age of 12, Tufo's family moved to Northumberland County.
"This was more of horse country than where my family's farm was in Montgomery County," Tufo said. "So my family moved from Willow Grove to Potts Grove.
"There was some culture shock moving to this area," Tufo said. "I remember asking a new friend about hopping a bus and going to the mall, but soon realized there were no busses here for transportation, and that the mall was 40 minutes from where I lived."
She said the move to Central Pennsylvania came at a time when she and her sister were on the verge of getting into some serious trouble where they had lived before.
"My sister Anne Marie was more focused at the time on competition riding while I was more focused on the ground work, training people to ride, and grooming of the horses," Tufo said.
In 1998, Tufo started working for AmeriCorps, where she found her love for non-profit work and soon after transitioned to working at the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg.
Meanwhile, Tufo said her sister went into the law field and eventually she and her husband settled into a farm in the Milesburg area of Centre County, where she set up her own horse riding facility.
"While working at the Heiter center, I was offered a part-time job training kids to ride horses at my sister's farm, named the Eagle Valley Equestrian Center," she said. "It takes me about an hour from Lewisburg on I-80 to get to my sister's farm."
Several days, a week Tufo works with mostly beginners in riding.
"I even had a 93-year-old lady who came to me wanting to conquer her fear of horses," Tufo said. "After getting over her fear of the animals and learning how to ride, she decided she crossed horse riding off her list and didn't return.
"Most of my students are from the Centre County, area although I have had some students come from the Lewisburg area," she continued. "Definitely my niche is working with younger kids. I usually work with kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade. That's when most students are looking to get into competition riding."
At her sister's farm, Tufo trains students for competition riding, through in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association program. She also helps train students involved at the collegiate level, including the Penn State Western Equestrian team.
"These programs are nice in that they provide most of the equipment for students to learn to ride," Tufo said. "Once horseback riding was only for the wealthy who could afford the equipment and care of a horse. But with these programs it is making horseback riding more affordable and is becoming more inclusive and I'm seeing more diversity in her students. I love where the sport has come from and where it's going."
The teams Tufo works with focus on what she described as western-style riding.
"There are two types of riding competition, western style and English style," she explained. "The style differences are mainly in the saddles as in western style their saddles are bigger and have a horn at the front. In the English style, the saddles are smaller and flatter and do not have a horn on them."
The way riders hold the reigns is also different in the styles.
"While western style riders hold the reigns with one hand, in the English style riders hold the reigns with both hands," said Tufo. "Western style was developed in North America, where horses were used mostly to heard cattle. English style training involves more jumping among other equestrian events and ridders use their horses for fox hunting and jumping obstacles."
Tufo said her main job is to teach horsemanship to participants.
"Horses pick up on a person's demeanor and disposition and the ability to connect to the horse," she said. "My job is to have the riders connect to the horses in a kind and humane way.
"The best days as a coach is when a student understands and opens up to the animal and everything clicks and the lesson goes well." Tufo continued. "I now have students that have won championships. I've been doing this for eight years."
She enjoys watching an introverted child come out of their shell while learning to ride.
While she has a passion for training others to ride horses, Tufo hasn't been able to saddle up since a 2010 accident.
"In 2010, I was waking down the street here in Lewisburg and slipped and fell on an icy patch and injured the back on my head and neck," she recounted. "The injury caused me significant spinal chord and brain injuries. Thankfully I've been able to do some interventional pain management and have seen an improvement in my physical health."
Tufo travels to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville four times a year for a series of 23 shots in the back of her head, neck and shoulders to combat the pain she still struggles with.
"I was devastated when I found out I couldn't ride horses anymore, but that's when the opportunity to teach horseback riding came along," Tufo said. "Now I'd rather teach than ride."
Some of the children Tufo works with are looking to find some mental health therapy, and do so in finding a place where they are accepted, safe and can unwind and really be themselves.
Tufo is willing to speak with anyone interested in becoming involved with horseback riding.
Tufo has a busy, busy life. Not only is she the executive director of the Donald Heiter Community Center and a horse trainer, but she's also president of the Buffalo Valley Singers, sits on the advisory board for Union County Children and Youth, and she volunteers time to nurture kittens at the Lewisburg Cat Cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.