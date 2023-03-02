TURBOTVILLE — Throughout their time in school, students encounter many educators who make a difference in their lives.
On Wednesday, Warrior Run High School seniors had the opportunity to recognize some of the high school teachers and staff members who have made a lasting impression on them. The seniors were also able to share something special with their honorees as part of the “My Jersey, Your Impact” event.
“Any senior who wants to acknowledge the impact of a teacher can participate,” said Megan Seymore, a student council co-advisor at Warrior Run.
Braeleigh Dunkle, secretary of student council and a member of National Honor Society, was the student lead of the event.
“This is our second year doing it,” said Dunkle. “We do it three times a year, one for each (sports) season.”
Underclassmen members of student council are paired up with seniors to deliver either a jersey or a special object of significance to a teacher or a member of the staff who has personally impacted the senior. The items are then displayed in the educator’s room.
Senior Peyton Meehan, who plays on the Warrior Run basketball team, was accompanied by freshman Katie Zaktansky to give her jersey to Nicole Morgan, a student council co-advisor.
“You’re like my school mom,” said Meehan, when presenting the jersey to Morgan.
Senior Sidney Bowers, who is a member of National Honor Society and student council, decided to give her student council shirt to Spanish teacher Jesse Delany.
Senior Ruby Frey, who was named as an honor roll student for the second quarter, selected cafeteria worker Sally Ryan as her most impactful member of the school staff, giving her a big hug.
“Best friends,” Frey and Ryan simultaneously uttered, while posing for a photo.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
